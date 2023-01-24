Pollard underwent a tightrope procedure Monday to address the left high-ankle sprain he sustained in Sunday's 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard also sustained a broken left fibula Sunday, but Archer notes that the running back didn't need surgery to address that injury, which will be able to heal on its own through rest and recovery. Pollard should be back to full strength well before training camp in late July, as his recovery from the ankle procedure is expected to last around 3-to-4 months. The rough timeline means that Pollard may not be able to participate in OTAs, but the Cowboys' main focus will likely be in ensuring that the running back is under contract by that time. The 25-year-old is ticketed for unrestricted free agency in March, but the Cowboys will have the ability to place their franchise tag on him or sign him to an extension before he reaches the open market.