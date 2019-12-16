Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Surprising eruption for Dallas
Pollard carried the ball 12 times for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.
With Dallas leading 28-7 at halftime, Pollard saw increased opportunities in the second half and made the most of them, breaking off a 44-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter for the Cowboys' final points. The rookie RB topped the century mark for the second time this season, and both times he's done it while Ezekiel Elliott was also compiling triple-digit rushing yards (the other game being Week 3's win over Miami). Pollard remains a risky fantasy option due to his usual low touch volume, but he remains a big-play threat for the Cowboys heading into next Sunday's crucial clash with the Eagles.
