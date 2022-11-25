Pollard carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards and caught both his targets for only one yard in Thursday's 28-20 win over the Giants.
For the first time since Week 6, Pollard saw Ezekiel Elliott gain more yards than him, but the duo were still both productive in the comeback victory. Pollard still saw his streak of games with 100-plus scrimmage yards end at four, but he remains a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. He'll look to bounce back in a Week 13 clash with the Colts.
