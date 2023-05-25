Pollard (ankle) has been participating in reduced-tempo OTA practices, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pollard signed a franchise tag March 23, two months after having tightrope surgery on a high-ankle sprain in his left leg. He also broke the fibula, but it's still an easier rehab than something like an ACL or Achilles tear. While he may have some limitations as the offseason progresses and practices become more intense, Pollard is well on his way to starting Week 1 in the Dallas backfield.