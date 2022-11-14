Pollard rushed 22 times for 115 yards and a touchdown while catching three of six targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay.

Pollard served as the Cowboys' lead back in place of Ezekiel Elliott (knee) for the second week in a row, and he looked the part with another 100-plus yard rushing game. The 25-year-old wasn't able to replicate last week's three-score game, but he did make one trip to the end zone to bring his season total up to six. Elliott was listed as questionable for this game, so the veteran could return soon and cut into Pollard's recent surge in usage. Starting or not, Pollard presents enough upside as a home-run threat to warrant starting against the Vikings next Sunday.