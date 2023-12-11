Pollard rushed 16 times for 59 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Eagles.
Pollard was stymied on the ground against a tough Philadelphia defensive front, but his contributions as a receiver helped him approach the century mark in total yards. The starter ceded a short score on one of backup Rico Dowdle's 12 carries Sunday. Had Pollard been gifted the one-yard touchdown in the second quarter instead, he would have increased his modest streak of games with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown to four instead of missing both marks. Pollard did eclipse 1,000 combined yards from scrimmage with Sunday's showing, a feat he has accomplished for three years running. Dallas' feature back will face the Bills, who have surrendered 110.9 rushing yards per game this season, on the road next Sunday.
