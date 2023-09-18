Pollard carried the ball 25 times for 72 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets, He also ran in a two-point conversion.

While he wasn't able to score a TD, something he did twice in Dallas' opener, it was still another very productive afternoon for the team's No. 1 running back. Pollard's workload, even in another blowout victory, is especially encouraging, but the Cowboys again face the prospect of not needing to keep their foot on the gas pedal in the second half during Week 3's road matchup against the 0-2 Cardinals, which could limit his fantasy ceiling.