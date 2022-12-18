Pollard rushed the ball 19 times for 75 yards in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jaguars. He added four receptions on five targets for 31 yards.

Pollard paced the Dallas backfield in carries, total touches and yards. He turned in an uncharacteristically inefficient performance, as he managed only three total touches that went for double-digit gains. Even so, Pollard has topped 100 total yards in four of his last six games while also finding the end zone seven times in that span.