Pollard gained 26 yards on six carries and added two catches for 10 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.

Pollard averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry and looked especially explosive on a 20-yard carry in the first quarter. He also added a pair of five-yard receptions before taking a seat in the second period. The exciting rookie has certainly caught the eye during the preseason and seems to be the likeliest option to step into a prominent role during the duration of Ezekiel Elliott's holdout. Should it extend into the regular season, Pollard would be poised to start in Week 1 against the Giants.