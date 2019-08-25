Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Totals 36 scrimmage yards
Pollard gained 26 yards on six carries and added two catches for 10 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
Pollard averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry and looked especially explosive on a 20-yard carry in the first quarter. He also added a pair of five-yard receptions before taking a seat in the second period. The exciting rookie has certainly caught the eye during the preseason and seems to be the likeliest option to step into a prominent role during the duration of Ezekiel Elliott's holdout. Should it extend into the regular season, Pollard would be poised to start in Week 1 against the Giants.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...