Pollard (illness) will travel with the team ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This is positive news considering Pollard missed Friday's practice with an illness. It's also encouraging the Cowboys didn't call up a running back from the practice squad. Expect more news regarding the veteran's status to emerge throughout the weekend ahead of the team's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.