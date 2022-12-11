Pollard rushed the ball 10 times for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. He added four receptions on five targets for 20 yards and an additional score.

Pollard didn't show his typical hyper-efficient ways -- at least in terms of big plays -- but he still found the end zone twice. His first score came on an 11-yard rush around the right end early in the opening quarter. Next, he took a swing pass out of the backfield for a 10-yard receiving score to put the Cowboys up 14-10. The team continues to limit Pollard's touches in a shared backfield with Ezekiel Elliott, but Pollard has scored six touchdowns across his last four games.