Pollard (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The quick return to full participation after one limited session suggests Pollard should be ready for his usual workload Monday night against the Chargers. Only two teams have allowed more fantasy points per game to RBs, and Pollard has dominated the Dallas backfield work in competitive situations this year.
