Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Usage dries up
Pollard played two offensive snaps and didn't have a touch in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Saints.
After turning 16 touches into 128 yards in Week 3's win over the Dolphins, Pollard vanished in the primetime matchup. Ezekiel Elliott rushed 18 times for 35 yards and a touchdown and caught six of seven targets for 30 yards in this contest while playing 56 of 58 possible snaps, shaping up as the bell cow the Cowboys need him to be. Pollard's usage over the first three weeks looks like it was a mirage due to Elliott missing the entire preseason, so his fantasy value may just be as a handcuff going forward.
