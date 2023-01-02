Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Pollard (thigh) will practice Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Pollard was sidelined for last Thursday's win over Tennessee, but it appears he's trending in the right direction ahead of Week 18 prep. Fantasy managers will likely have to monitor Pollard's participation in practice this week closely, but a decision on the running back's availability against Washington may not come until Sunday.
