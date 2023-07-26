Pollard said Wednesday the plan is for him to be eased into training camp but that he feels "pretty much at 100 percent," Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Pollard has been medically cleared for the start of training camp, but the Cowboys will take a cautious approach to his initial practice workload. The standout RB underwent surgery to address a broken fibula and high-ankle sprain back in January, but it looks like there are no concerns out of Dallas about his availability for Week 1. Pollard looks primed to operate as a focal point of the Cowboys' offense while playing out the 2023 campaign on the franchise tag, but in the early portion of training camp some additional first-team reps could be up for grabs for Malik Davis, Ronald Jones and Deuce Vaughn.