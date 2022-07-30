Pollard may see more snaps and touches in 2022, but Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones indicated Saturday they won't come at the expense of Ezekiel Elliott, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "[Zeke] has to be the focal point," Jones said. "There is room for Pollard while Zeke is in there."

The implication here is that Dallas will use more two-back sets, particularly on passing downs when Pollard can line up in the slot while Elliott handles pass protection duties. Based on their production over the last three seasons, there's an argument to be made that Pollard should be cutting into Elliott's workload, but the latter did play through a knee injury last year that may have hampered his efficiency, and he has one season remaining on his current contract before the Cowboys could realistically part ways with him. While Pollard's career-high 719 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per carry in 2021 were impressive, any further gains on his part this year may have to come as a receiver.