Pollard carried the ball four times for 22 yards and he caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's win over Washington.

With Ezekiel Elliott taking on his usual workload (25 total touches), there wasn't much left over for Pollard. He did find the end zone on a three-yard run in the third quarter while Elliott was getting a breather, but the touchdown was wiped out by a holding penalty. The fact that the Cowboys were comfortable using Pollard in the red zone is encouraging, but unless something happens to Zeke, the rookie's fantasy value will be minimal.