Pollard gained 15 rushing yards on five carries and caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

The second-year back put together a 2020 season much like his rookie campaign, as he showed occasional flashes of his upside (highlighted by his 132 scrimmage yards and two TDs in Week 15) but mostly saw limited work behind Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard finished the season with 627 yards from scrimmage, a slight improvement on 2019, and five total touchdowns. With Elliott still under contract and carrying a sizable cap hit, the backfield depth chart isn't likely to change much in Dallas in 2021, limiting Pollard's fantasy appeal to that of insurance policy.