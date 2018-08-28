Frederick (illness) put in an individual workout Tuesday but is still sidelined at practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Frederick still has no timetable for a return, as there is so much uncertainty surrounding the auto-immune disease. A decision on whether the center will be placed on injured reserve or not is expected to be made next week.

