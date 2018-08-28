Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Able to put in workout
Frederick (illness) put in an individual workout Tuesday but is still sidelined at practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Frederick still has no timetable for a return, as there is so much uncertainty surrounding the auto-immune disease. A decision on whether the center will be placed on injured reserve or not is expected to be made next week.
