Frederick (illness/shoulder) is expected to be active for the start of training camp and ready to go for the year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Frederick sat out the entire 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. Prior to the setback he landed four straight Pro Bowl bids and was considered one of the best centers in the game. It is unclear where his overall game is at after dealing with a serious health scare, but the 28-year-old's availability for 2019 is certainly a feel-good start to camp for him and the Cowboys' organization.