Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Could return this season
Frederick (illness) is hopeful that he will be able to play again this season, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Frederick, who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, was placed on injured reserve last week. While he is optimistic about a return, he is not eligible to play again until Week 10's matchup with the Eagles.
More News
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Placed on NFI list•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Placed on IR•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Will not play Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Will be placed on active roster•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Able to put in workout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...