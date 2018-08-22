Frederick announced on his personal Twitter account Wednesday he has been diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Frederick expressed optimism for his return to football as the disease was apparently detected at a relatively early stage, but remains without any sort of return timetable. The 27-year-old seems unlikely to be available for the season opener Sept. 9 against the Panthers, which would bring an end to his 80-game starting streak. Frederick should be considered out indefinitely until indicated otherwise.