Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Diagnosed with auto-immune disease
Frederick announced on his personal Twitter account Wednesday he has been diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome.
Frederick expressed optimism for his return to football as the disease was apparently detected at a relatively early stage, but remains without any sort of return timetable. The 27-year-old seems unlikely to be available for the season opener Sept. 9 against the Panthers, which would bring an end to his 80-game starting streak. Frederick should be considered out indefinitely until indicated otherwise.
More News
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Set to visit a few more specialists for neck injury•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Receives positive feedback regarding neck•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Seeking opinions on shoulder issue•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Restructures contract•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Earns another Pro Bowl nod•
-
Panthers' Brenton Bersin: Back from ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.