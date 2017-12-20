Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Earns another Pro Bowl nod
Frederick was named to his fourth Pro Bowl team as a reserve Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News reports.
The center continues to anchor one of the elite blocking units in the league, and his consistency has helped the Cowboys work in a new starting left guard in Jonathan Cooper without losing too much efficiency. Frederick joins offensive line-mates Zack Martin and Tyron Smith on this year's Pro Bowl squad.
