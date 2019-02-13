Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Expected back for OTAs
Frederick (illness) said he feels 95 percent healthy from Gullain-Barre Syndrome and should be ready for the Cowboys' offseason program, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Frederick had surgery on his labrum in January, so he'll likely be eased back into on-field action. This puts the Pro Bowler on pace to be healthy for Week 1 to bolster the Cowboys' offensive line.
