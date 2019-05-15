Frederick (illness/shoulder) won't participate in team drills during OTAs or minicamp, but he doesn't expect to face any limitations during training camp, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Frederick said he feels "close to if not [back to] full strength" after missing the 2018 season with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, making his limitations in spring workouts mostly a result of the minor shoulder surgery he underwent this offseason. While it's possible Dallas could continue restricting the practice workload of the four-time Pro-Bowl center when training camp arrives, that approach would appear purely precautionary to ensure the team's offensive line is in sound condition for Week 1.