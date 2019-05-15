Frederick (illness/shoulder) will not participate in team drills during OTAs or minicamp, but he doesn't expect to be under any limitations during training camp, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Frederick said he feels "close to if not full strength" after missing the 2018 season with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, making his limitations in spring workouts seem mostly a result of the minor shoulder surgery he underwent this offseason. While it's possible Dallas could continue limiting its four-time Pro-Bowl center when training camp arrives, that approach would appear purely precautionary to ensure the team's offensive line is good to go for Week 1.