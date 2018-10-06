Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Placed on IR
Fredrick (illness) landed on the Cowboys' injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Frederick, who is dealing with Guillain-Barre syndrome, will be eligible to return of the IR for the final three weeks of the season if his health allows it. Joe Looney is expected to replace him at center in the starting unit.
