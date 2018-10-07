Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Placed on NFI list
The Cowboys placed Frederick on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Frederick is dealing with Guillain-Barre syndrome, and he won't be able to practice or play while he's on the NFI list. Joe Looney will remain at center in the meantime.
