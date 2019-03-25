Frederick (illness) should be ready for when the Cowboys begin their offseason workout regiment, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Frederick had surgery on his labrum in January and has been recorvering from Gullain-Barre Syndrome, so he'll likely be eased back into on-field action. The fact that the 2013 first-round pick is healthy enough to suit up in offseason workouts puts him on track to play for Week 1 in 2019.