Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Progressing nicely
Frederick (illness) should be ready for when the Cowboys begin their offseason workout regiment, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Frederick had surgery on his labrum in January and has been recorvering from Gullain-Barre Syndrome, so he'll likely be eased back into on-field action. The fact that the 2013 first-round pick is healthy enough to suit up in offseason workouts puts him on track to play for Week 1 in 2019.
More News
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Expected back for OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Surgery on labrum•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Unlikely to play this season•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Regains feeling in hands•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Could return this season•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Placed on NFI list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...