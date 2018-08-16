Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Receives positive feedback regarding neck
Frederick -- who has been sidelined recently by a neck issue stemming from numerous stingers -- just requires some rest to recover, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Frederick is expected to miss practice Thursday and likely Saturday's preseason contest as well, but it doesn't sound as though the issue should cost him too much time overall. When healthy, he should slot back in as the Cowboys' starting center.
More News
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Seeking opinions on shoulder issue•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Restructures contract•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Earns another Pro Bowl nod•
-
Panthers' Brenton Bersin: Back from ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Restructures contract•
-
Frederick hopes to help Tony Romo•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why they maybe...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...