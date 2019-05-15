Frederick (illness) will be limited to individual drills at OTAs and team minicamp since he is recovering from shoulder surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Frederick missed the entirety of the 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, but indicated he currently feels as though he is nearing full strength. The shoulder surgery isn't expected to cause problems for the 28-year-old's availability for the start of training camp in July, though it may take some time for him to return to form after a season off the field.