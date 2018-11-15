Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Regains feeling in hands
Frederick (illness) has regained sensation in his hands, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Frederick continues to manage his recovery from Guillain-Barre syndrome, and has reportedly regained feeling in his hands for the first time in nearly three months. The starting center does not yet have sensation in his feet, but his progress is encouraging. "I'm doing good," Frederick said. "I'm getting better, slowly but steady." The veteran center anticipates a full return to football in the future, but it's difficult to imagine that Frederick will play this season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Could return this season•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Placed on NFI list•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Placed on IR•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Will not play Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Will be placed on active roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...