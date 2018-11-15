Frederick (illness) has regained sensation in his hands, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Frederick continues to manage his recovery from Guillain-Barre syndrome, and has reportedly regained feeling in his hands for the first time in nearly three months. The starting center does not yet have sensation in his feet, but his progress is encouraging. "I'm doing good," Frederick said. "I'm getting better, slowly but steady." The veteran center anticipates a full return to football in the future, but it's difficult to imagine that Frederick will play this season.

