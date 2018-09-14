Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Ruled out for Week 2
Frederick (illness) has been ruled out Sunday against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Frederick continues to deal with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder with a high amount of variability in terms of a recovery timetable. The Pro Bowl center should not be expected to return to the field without first logging an extended return to practice. In Frederick's stead, Joe Looney will continue to serve as the Cowboy's starting center.
More News
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Will not play Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Will be placed on active roster•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Able to put in workout•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Diagnosed with auto-immune disease•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Set to visit a few more specialists for neck injury•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Receives positive feedback regarding neck•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.