Frederick (illness) has been ruled out Sunday against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Frederick continues to deal with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder with a high amount of variability in terms of a recovery timetable. The Pro Bowl center should not be expected to return to the field without first logging an extended return to practice. In Frederick's stead, Joe Looney will continue to serve as the Cowboy's starting center.