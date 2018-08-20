Frederick (neck) plans to visit several additional specialists in the coming days, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

The early prognosis was good news for the Frederick and the Cowboys but both parties are eager to confirm the positive findings with other medical professionals. What does this mean moving forward? Well, for the most part it suggests we won't know of a reliable timetable for Frederick's return until after the meetings. The team is hopeful that their big bruiser will be ready for Week 1, but it's rather murky at the moment.

More News
Our Latest Stories