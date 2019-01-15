Frederick (illness) had surgery on his labrum in the week leading up to the Cowboys' divisional round game against the Rams, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Frederick missed the entire 2018 season after dealing with complications stemming from Guillain-Barre syndrome. Head coach Jason Garrett took the surgery as a positive, noting that the Pro Bowler could potentially make a full recovery in time for next season. If he is unable to return in time for Week 1, Joe Looney is currently in line to continue handling duties at center for Dallas.