Frederick (illness/shoulder) have been able to work through individual drills during this week's OTAs, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

After missing all of 2018 while battling Guillain-Barre syndrome and undergoing minor shoulder surgery this offseason, it was expected that Frederick would be held out of team drills and full practices until at least training camp. It's still an encouraging sign that he's able to handle individual drills already, however. The Cowboys' offensive line took a step backwards in effectiveness last year without its starting center, so if Frederick is able to return to anything close to his prior form, it will provide a boost for the entire offense.