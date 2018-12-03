Frederick (illness) is "doubtful" to retake the field this season, Jeff Cavanaugh of The Athletic reports.

Frederick is likely to miss the entire 2018 season as he manages his recovery from Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder with a high amount of variability in terms of a recovery timetable. The Cowboys remain optimistic that the starting center will eventually make a full return to football, but Frederick appears to be looking ahead to 2019.