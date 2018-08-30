Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Will be placed on active roster
The Cowboys plan to keep Frederick (illness) on the 53-man roster, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
Dallas finds itself in a bit of a sticky situation. On the one hand, Frederick is an elite-caliber center and grades out as one of the best lineman in the NFL. On the flip side, Frederick's diagnosis of Guillain-Barre Syndrome presents a high degree of uncertainty regarding his future and keeping him on the 53-man roster could cut into Dallas' depth elsewhere. Given his value to the team, the Cowboys are not yet ready to make any decisions that will affect his future with the team, but it seems like the team will ultimately be faced to come to grips with some sort of resolution.
