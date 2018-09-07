Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Will not play Week 1
Frederick (illness) will not suit up in Sunday's regular season opener, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys decision to keep Frederick on the active roster means that he will have an opportunity to return to action as soon as he feels right to play, but it certainly feels as if that might be a while off. The Pro Bowl center continues to deal with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that carries a high amount of variability in terms of recovery time. As long as Frederick remains out, look for Joe Looney to fill in as Dallas' starting center.
More News
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Will be placed on active roster•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Able to put in workout•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Diagnosed with auto-immune disease•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Set to visit a few more specialists for neck injury•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Receives positive feedback regarding neck•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Seeking opinions on shoulder issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.