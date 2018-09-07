Frederick (illness) will not suit up in Sunday's regular season opener, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys decision to keep Frederick on the active roster means that he will have an opportunity to return to action as soon as he feels right to play, but it certainly feels as if that might be a while off. The Pro Bowl center continues to deal with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that carries a high amount of variability in terms of recovery time. As long as Frederick remains out, look for Joe Looney to fill in as Dallas' starting center.