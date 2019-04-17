Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Working out with team
Frederick is participating in the Cowboys' offseason program, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
Frederick has been working out with the Cowboys for the better part of the offseason, but this is another step in his recovery from Guillain-Barre Syndrome. This is a good sign that the All-Pro center is on track to be ready for training camp. However, there's still a long time between then and now.
More News
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Progressing nicely•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Expected back for OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Surgery on labrum•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Unlikely to play this season•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Regains feeling in hands•
-
Cowboys' Travis Frederick: Could return this season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...