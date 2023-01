Mullen (illness) is listed as out for Monday's game at Tampa Bay, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After playing just one game with Dallas in the regular season, Mullen will sit out of the wild-card round recovering from an illness. With Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Kelvin Joseph all healthy headed into Monday night, it's unlikely Mullen was an integral part of Dallas' defensive game plan anyways.