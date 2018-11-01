Decoud signed with Dallas' 53-man roster Thursday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Oregon State product played 10 games with Houston last season, recording seven tackles (six solo) and one pass defended. Dallas was able to bolster their secondary after fellow safeties Marqueston Huff (undisclosed) and Jameill Showers (knee) were placed on injured reserve earlier this season. If Decoud suits up in Week 9, it's unclear what sort of role he will have with the team.

