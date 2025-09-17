Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Diggs saw his snap rate jump to a normal level in Week 2 against the Giants, as he was on the field for 91 percent of defensive snaps. Though he begins the week unable to practice, there's no indication he's in danger of missing Dallas' Week 3 matchup against the Bears.
