Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Activated Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The 27-year-old has missed Dallas' last eight games due to a knee injury, but it now appears he'll return for the Week 16 matchup against the Chargers. In six contests prior to injury, Diggs tallied 18 total tackles but allowed a 148.7 passer rating when targeted. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Cowboys' top boundary corners during Sunday's matchup.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Likely to be activated from IR•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Could return Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Officially out Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Likely won't play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Chance to return Week 15•