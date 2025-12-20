Diggs (knee) was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The 27-year-old has missed Dallas' last eight games due to a knee injury, but it now appears he'll return for the Week 16 matchup against the Chargers. In six contests prior to injury, Diggs tallied 18 total tackles but allowed a 148.7 passer rating when targeted. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Cowboys' top boundary corners during Sunday's matchup.