Diggs (illness) is listed as active Sunday versus the Colts.
Diggs was able to log just one limited practice (Friday) during Week 13 prep due to an illness. However, coach Mike McCarthy relayed to Jon Machota of The Athletic on Friday that he expected Diggs to be available Sunday, which has come to pass. The shut-down corner thus will look to build upon the 42 tackles and three interceptions that he's compiled through 11 games this season.
