Diggs (knee) says he's ahead of schedule in his recovery process and aiming for a September return, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

The cornerback opened training camp on the active/PUP list after undergoing surgery to repair a cartilage issue in the offseason. Last year, Diggs dealt with foot, ankle, calf, groin and knee issues that limited him to just 11 games, and in 2023, he tore his ACL after just two contests. If the 2021 All-Pro can meet his goal, he should be in line for a starting spot.