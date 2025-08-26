Diggs said Monday that he has no limitations physically, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

It's no longer the condition of Diggs' knee that would prevent him from playing in Week 1 at Philadelphia, but now rather that his extended absence from team activities going back to Week 15 of last season may have taken a toll on his conditioning and left him with a layer of rust. The Cowboys are scheduled for the NFL season opener next Thursday, leaving Diggs with relatively little time to get back up to speed. It's possible that Dallas opts to ease their $97 million corner back into action rather than throwing him into the deep end as soon as regular-season play begins.