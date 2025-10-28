Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones relayed Tuesday that Diggs (concussion) is also rehabbing from a right knee injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diggs was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a concussion that he sustained away from team activities. The 2020 second-rounder is also managing a right knee injury that could require minor surgery if rest and rehab isn't enough, though it's not to the same knee that he suffered a torn ACL and ligament damage to during the 2023 season. Diggs is eligible to be activated off injured for Week 12 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 23., but it appears that the sixth-year pro will stay on IR past that window. Kaiir Elam and Trikweze Bridges will continue to see extra snaps at outside corner for as long as Diggs is out of action.