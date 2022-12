Diggs suffered injuries to both thumbs in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Diggs said his first thumb injury occurred on the second drive of the game, but he was able to tape it up and keep playing, according to Slater. It's unclear when the second thumb injury occurred and if it'll impact his ability to play Week 15 against the Jaguars. His practice status in the days ahead should shed a better light on it.