Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Diggs earned the questionable tag for Week 15 after being a limited practice participant all week, but he'll need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play Sunday. He has been sidelined since mid-October after suffering a concussion during a home incident while also working through a knee injury. Diggs' return would likely lead to a reduction in defensive snaps for both Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel.

