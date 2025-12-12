Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Chance to return Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Diggs earned the questionable tag for Week 15 after being a limited practice participant all week, but he'll need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play Sunday. He has been sidelined since mid-October after suffering a concussion during a home incident while also working through a knee injury. Diggs' return would likely lead to a reduction in defensive snaps for both Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel.
